Ranveer Allahbadia announces podcast comeback

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Sunday announced the return of his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show.’

Indian authorities temporarily halted his broadcasts, following controversy over the absence remarks he made during another online programme.

Following complaints against him over his controversial comments on ‘India’s Got Latent,’ Mumbai police said that they had failed to trace Ranveer Allahbadia for the probe. However, he later revealed that he was cooperating with authorities to resolve the matter.

The Indian YouTuber has now announced that his podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show,’ will soon return.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel and his social media accounts, he apologised to his fans for his remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent.’

Ranveer Allahbadia began his video by thanking fans who texted and supported him during the controversy.

“Not a single person in the team resigned through this whole phase.” Ranveer said, adding that he received backing from ‘actors, cricketers, bureaucrats, and business professionals’ who appeared on his podcast.

Ranveer Allahbadia expressed his resolve to create content with more responsibility.

“So many people consider me a son, so many people consider me a brother, mainly sorry to all of them. In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will create content with more responsibility. So many kids also watch our show. Obviously, going forward, I will carry on my work with a lot of responsibility. I have a responsibility towards you,” he said.

The Indian YouTuber also admitted that the controversy took a toll on his mental health, however, he said that he coped after meditation.