Ranveer Singh says ‘still unable to beat’ wife Deepika Padukone

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh lauds wife Deepika Padukone’s badminton game, says he has tried hard but is ‘still unable’ to beat her.

Ranveer Singh mentioned in a candid conversation with an Indian news portal that his wife Deepika Padukone, who played badminton at the national level during her early years before eventually shifting the focus to modeling, is still quite good at the court and bests him every time they have a match, adding that he is yet to outshine the partner in their 10 year-long relationship.

“Deepika kicks my butt in badminton,” he quipped.

“We started dating in 2012. It’s been 10 years and I am yet to beat her. And it’s not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating.”

“There was a time when she used to beat me under 5 or 10 points. Now I have gotten to 15-16. So, I am getting there but still unable to beat her,” the Bollywood celeb elaborated.

Ranveer also sung praises for his father-in-law, Prakash Padukone, who is one of the greatest badminton players of the country of all time. “Whenever he picks up a badminton racquet, he puts on a show. He’ll stand in one place and make you run the entire court,” said Singh.

“He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids, that is invaluable,” he added. “I really treasure all the life lessons that he teaches us.”

On the work front, Ranveer, after the commercial failure of his last title, Kapil Dev’s biopic ’83’, will be next seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, helmed by Divyang Thakkar.

The film – features Singh in the titular role along with Shalini Pandey – will hit the cinemas on May 13 this year.

