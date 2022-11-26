‘Double Madness’: Ranveer Singh shows his two sides in ‘Cirkus’

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty and A-lister Ranveer Singh are back with a bang as they unveiled motion posters of ‘Cirkus’.

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated trailer release next week, the ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Friday, introduced the characters of this ‘Cirkus’ with the motion posters of the star cast.

“We are back to entertain your family this Christmas,” the text flashed on the brief introduction video released on social media. The clip, set on a piece of peppy music and a colourful backdrop, then gives a glimpse at each of the intriguing characters of the circus.

About 'Cirkus', Ranveer Singh-led period comedy flick is based on Shakespeare's 'Comedy of Errors' and Bollywood films, 'Angoor' (1982) and 'Do Dooni Chaar' (1968).

As per the synopsis, the story of the title revolves around a "circus operator and his gymnast friends belonging to a big circus company 'juggle' with their lives and try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public." Apart from Ranveer Singh in a double role and Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, the star-studded flick also features Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' revamped in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' Rohit Shetty has helmed the direction of the film and is also co-producing it with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. The official trailer for 'Cirkus' will drop next week while the film is slated to hit theatres on Christmas, December 23.

