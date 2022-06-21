Don 3: Ranveer Singh also in the race for SRK, Big B crossover?

As Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s ‘Don 3’ is said to be back on track, rumours are rife that Bollywood’s livewire, Ranveer Singh was also in the consideration for the upcoming instalment.

As per the reports from Indian media agencies, Ranveer Singh was on the minds of Akhtar and the ‘Don 3’ team for Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan essayed role while working on the script. However, with the latest developments, the makers have seemed to narrow down on two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars as the apt cast for the sequel.

It has been reported that Farhan and the team were considering to rope in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor after King Khan opted out of the franchise earlier due to another project. Nevertheless, the superstar is back to play ‘Don’, and to add a cherry on the cake, will be joined with the OG don for the third part as teased earlier this week.

“Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to a lack of novelty factor,” stated a source close to the outlet.

“But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked,” added the insider.

For those unversed, Amitabh Bachchan teased the speculative fans with a ‘Don’ crossover earlier this week. The veteran actor shared a click where he was seen with Bollywood’s King Khan by his side, as he signed a poster of ‘Don’.

“…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON,” the Bollywood star noted in the caption leaving the rumour mills running.

It is pertinent to mention that makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who own the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 ‘Don’, first confirmed the sequel back in 2018. “It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story,” they had said.

