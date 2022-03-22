Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ to turn into comic book series

Makers have decided to turn Ranveer Singh essayed ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ into a comic book series to ‘immortalize the character’.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the cinemas as Jayesh Deshmukh aka ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, a man who ‘believes in equal rights for males and females in the society’, on May 13, as announced by the celeb in a quirky date announcement video.

As per the latest reports, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer have decided to turn his titular character into a comic book series, “Adi wants to immortalize the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The first thing that they are planning to do is turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book series,” a source close to the outlet informed.

Terming the character as an ‘intelligent, quick-witted, and an unlikely underdog hero’, the insider added, “Adi wants this character to get immensely popular with the kids.”

“YRF is punting big with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. They know they have a miracle script at hand and they also know that the character played by Ranveer Singh will become the talk of the nation.”

“When you have a superstar like Ranveer playing an endearing, relatable hero who will redefine the concept of heroism on screen, it looks like a slam dunk winner for the ages. One has to wait for the trailer to understand what is coming their way in the form of this film.”

The social comedy helmed by debut director Divyang Thakkar will see Singh in titular role alongside Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

