Ranveer Singh announces release date for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’!

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to return to the big screen with YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ in May 2022.

After the disastrous box office collections with Kabir Khan’s directorial sports biopic ’83’, Bollywood’s leading actor, Ranveer Singh will be making his way back to cinemas with the Yash raj Films’ production ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ on May 13 this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As announced in a quirky video on Thursday by the actor himself, Bollywood’s social comedy helmed by debut director Divyang Thakkar will hit cinemas in May. “Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR,” he wrote in the caption of the date announcement clip.

Apart from the Gujarati twist from Ranveer Singh essaying the titular role of Jayesh Deshmukh, a man who ‘believes in equal rights for males and females in the society’, the film will star ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Telugu actor Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

The first look of the actor from the movie was revealed back in December 2019.

Speaking about his character, the ‘Padmaavat‘ actor said: “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation.”

“Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines.”

Comments