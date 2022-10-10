Ranveer Singh makes NBA champs perform his songs – Watch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh seems to be having quite a time while attending Basketball games in Abu Dhabi and catching up with his favorite NBA players.

Being the energy bomb that he is, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star is currently spreading his infectious vibes in UAE while attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. Apart from meeting players from around the world, Singh was spotted hanging out with television host Steve Harvey, singer Maya Diab and fellow Indian actor Madhavan.

Singh also managed to get the NBA champs to perform some of the iconic hook steps of superhit Bollywood tracks from his filmography. Over the weekend, Singh shared an Instagram reel with Greek player Giannis Antetokounmpo, shaking a leg on ‘Tattad Tattad’ from his title ‘Ram Leela’ (2013).

“The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on!” he wrote in the caption.

Now the Bollywood celeb has also gotten the former US champ, Shaquille O’Neal to be his dance partner for the chartbuster ‘Khalli Balli’ from ‘Padmaavat’ (2018).

“Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!” read the caption on the reel which sees Shaq match steps with Singh.

On the work front, Singh was last seen in the comedy-drama ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ which came out earlier this year. The film was a Box Office failure and received mixed reviews from the critics.

In the pipeline, he has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’, while fans are also speculating about his role in the sequel of the recently released ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’.

