Ranveer Singh is the new ‘Don’ of Farhan Akhtar: Reports

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been locked in to reportedly headline the third film in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don’ franchise.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian tabloid, after much back and forth, the makers of the action thriller have finally locked in Singh to play the titular role in ‘Don 3’, after Shahrukh Khan bowed out of the franchise.

Not just that, the team had reportedly shot an announcement video as well to introduce the new lead in the franchise, which was expected to drop today, July 6, on the 38th birthday of the ‘Padmaavat’ actor. However, there was no sign of it.

Speaking to the publication about the announcement delay, a source close to the development confirmed that makers were all set to drop the introduction clip, but due to some technical issues at the production house, the plan couldn’t materialize.

“That was the plan. Ranveer [Singh] strategically launched the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer two days before his birthday, keeping the day open for the announcement of Don 3,” the insider shared, adding that the video was showcased to several industry insiders as well, who loved the concept and look of Singh as Don.

“However, team Excel [production banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani] met with an unexpected issue amid planning the launch plans for July 6,” the person revealed.

The announcement is now expected to drop after the theatrical release of Singh’s hotly-anticipated family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ on July 28.

The ‘Don’ franchise

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 title ‘Don’.

They rebooted the franchise in 2006 with the first movie titled ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ starring Shahrukh Khan in the titular role, while the second film, ‘Don: The King is Back’ came out in 2011.

Both the movies were helmed by Akhtar and their banner bankrolled the blockbuster projects.

