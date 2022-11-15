Ranveer Singh recalls his casting couch experience

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shared his horrible experience with the casting couch when a prominent producer set his dog loose on him.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star is one of the top league actors of current times in the Bollywood industry and is among the top choices of producers to cast in all genres of films, however, the actor recalled that the same wasn’t the case back in the day, and he had to struggle hard for three long years to get his first acting job.

In his recent outing at Marrakech International Film Festival, Singh also revealed being a victim of the casting couch as he recounted the bad experience with a prominent film producer who unleashed his dog on him ‘for fun’. Without naming the said person, the actor noted that a prominent film producer who is not in this world anymore invited him for a meeting at a place, and there was a party going on, that’s when he unleashed his dog at Singh ‘for fun’.

He recounted another experience and said, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’.”

“I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now,” he added.

Singh who made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ opposite the two-films-old Anushka Sharma, also mentioned of his naivety during his first acting job. He said, “My co-actor, the beautiful Anushka Sharma, had done one feature, and she held my hand through that entire process.”

“I was so basic that in a talking scene on the first day, there was a person standing there holding the boom mike, and I’m looking at Anushka, saying, ‘Is this guy going to stand there like that the whole time?'”

Speaking of the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in critical and commercial failure, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Currently, he has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’ in the pipeline.

