Ranveer Singh requests Varun Dhawan to let him do THIS film

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh revealed he has requested Varun Dhawan multiple times to never take the ‘Raja Babu’ remake and let him do it.

The ‘Cirkus’ star is currently out and about with other cast members and director Rohit Shetty to promote their film ahead of the release on December 23.

At one of the similar promotional outings with an Indian tabloid, Singh disclosed his love for 90s-era comedies and expressed his wish to star in one of the remakes anytime soon. Among other titles, he divulged that he is a ‘huge fan of Judwaa and Raja Babu’ by ace filmmaker, David Dhawan.

To note, the filmmaker’s son and A-list actor Varun Dhawan has done multiple similar comedy flicks of him, including ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Coolie No. 1’ and ‘Judwaa 2’, and very much has the probability to do the remake of another of the classic, ‘Raja Babu’.

In the same context, Singh told the portal that he has also asked Varun not to do this remake and leave it for him.

He said, “Judwaa is another favourite film of mine alongside Raja Babu. I have seen these movies maximum number of times. And what music!”

“Varun [Dhawan] keeps doing these movies man, and I keep telling him, ‘Kuch Bhi Karna, Raja Babu maat karna’ (Do any movie you want but not Raja Babu).”

His statement also got agreement from Shetty who chimed in, “Yes, Varun is very good in comedies.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ which received mixed to negative reviews from critics and was a Box Office failure. He is awaiting the release of ‘Cirkus’ at the moment.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan last appeared in the horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ which received applause from critics and audiences alike.

