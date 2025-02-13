Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan reunite for ‘biggest blockbuster’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to reunite with his ‘Simmba’ co-star Sara Ali Khan, for the ‘biggest blockbuster’ of 2025.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here After seven years since they last co-starred in ‘Simmba’, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan will share the frame once again in a love story, confirmed director Rohit Shetty with the first teaser on Wednesday.

“Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein (All is present in one story),” Shetty wrote in the caption, and added, “2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon.”

The brief teaser begins with Singh in a scruffy look, sporting a red band on his forehead, before Khan enters the frame, in a fusion fit, and the two dance around. The video also poses the question to the audience, “Kya hoga pyaar? Ya hogi takraar (Will there be love or fight)?” before makers touted it as the ‘Biggest Love Story of 2025’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

While it was not confirmed if Singh and Khan are collaborating on a feature film, social users were of the opinion that the project seems like an ad film.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is engaged; will tie the knot this year: Reports

Notably, Singh and Khan last shared the screen in ‘Simmba’, the third instalment of Shetty’s blockbuster cop universe. The remake of Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu hit, ‘Temper’, was released in December 2018, opening to mixed reviews from critics, however, it emerged as a commercial success.