Ranveer Singh shuts divorce rumours, days after deleting wedding pics

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh quashed the divorce rumours with his wife Deepika Padukone, days after taking down their wedding pictures from his Instagram handle.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After breaking social media, as he removed all his Instagram posts, shared before January 2023, including his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shut all the divorce speculations during his recent public outing.

Attending the store launch of a luxury jewellery brand in Mumbai, Singh revealed some of his most favourite jewellery pieces, that are very ‘dear’ to him, which were nothing else but his wedding and engagement rings.

“One of the rings that are very dear to me is this one — it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring,” he said while showing off the jewellery pieces to the camera.

“And there’s of course my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls. Personal, sentimental value attached to them is my favourite most dear pieces,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.

The power couple announced their first pregnancy in February this year. With a baby-themed graphic image on Instagram, the parents-to-be announced that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to reunite on-screen?