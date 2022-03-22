Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn the death of co-artist

Rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod has passed away, the popular ‘Gully Boy’ duo, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi paid tribute to the late co-artist.

An Indian artist Dharmesh Parmar, commonly known by his stage name, MC Tod Fod died at the age of 24, cause of his death has not been revealed as yet.

Associated with a Mumbai-based hip-hop crew ‘Swadesi’, his most popular work came in the track ‘India 91’ from the 2019 musical drama ‘Gully Boy’.

It breaks our heart that you were taken so unexpectedly. Your memory will never leave us and live long in our hearts. Gone too soon.

Director Zoya Akhtar who helmed the Bollywood movie, as well as the lead duo of the title remembered the late artist in heartfelt posts.

Turning to his Instagram Story, Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the artist and tagged his Insta handle ‘@TODFOD’ with a broken heart emoticon.

On the other hand, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star shared an old conversation with the fellow, appreciating the music, along with his picture. “RIP bhai!”, read the text on the story with a broken heart emoji. Celebrated director Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of the rapper on the Insta feed, captioned with “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai ♥️”.

It is pertinent to mention, MC TodFod was among the 54 contributors, including Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, 100 RBH, Maharya, Noxious D, and Viveick Rajagopalan who made the extensive 18-song soundtrack possible for the musical.

