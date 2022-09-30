Ranveer Singh shuts down separation rumours with Deepika Padukone

Amid the separation rumours of the Bollywood power couple, Ranveer Singh desired to work with his wife Deepika Padukone again.

In his recent outing at the FICCI summit, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor spoke about his relationship with his wife and Bollywood’s leading star, Deepika Padukone amid the rumours of all not being well in their relationship.

Singh who dated Padukone for nearly six years before getting married in 2018, never shies away to express his utmost love and respect for his partner, and he certainly didn’t miss a chance this time either. “Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika,” the Bollywood star can be heard saying in the clip doing rounds from the event.

“She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too,” the proud husband gushed.

When further questioned about them sharing the screen space once again – given their hot duo which churned out titles like ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’ – Singh responded by saying, “The last time I performed with Deepika in depth, was in 2014-2015.”

“She and I have both had a personal evolution since then in our individual capacities as people and as actors. I think it would be really interesting to explore the co-actor dynamic with her. I hope we get an opportunity,” he explained.

“You guys will see us together very soon,” Singh teased fans, adding that “there is a sweet surprise for everyone.”

Earlier, Ranveer Singh revealed being mocked for marrying a superstar like Deepika Padukone. While hosting an award function, the actor spoke about the mean remarks he received on his decision to date and marry the top-league actor.

Also read: ‘Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone’

