Ranveer Singh is venturing into film production?

After proving his mettle as an actor, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is reportedly all set to venture into film production, with the launch of his banner.

Several reports from Indian media recently suggested that Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh is planning to launch his own production house.

Indian media also reported that Singh has already completed the registration process for this new venture and is in the process of setting up an office near his Mumbai apartment, in Prabhadevi. Not only that but reports also suggested that the actor is putting up a high-concept post-apocalyptic action film, as his banner’s debut project.

However, all these reports have now been dismissed by Singh’s team. Denying the claims, a spokesperson for the ‘Padmaavat’ actor said, “This news is absolutely untrue and there is no development like this so far.”

“He is currently shooting and focusing on his upcoming project,” his rep maintained.

Notably, on the acting front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s star-studded Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, sharing the screen with his wife Deepika Padukone, as well as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff among others.

Next, he has Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller, co-starring R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, in the kitty.

