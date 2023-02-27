Rao Anwar seeks removal of his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday served notice to the interior ministry over Rao Anwar’s petition to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition of former SSP-Malir Anwar.

Lawyer of Rao Anwar in his plea submitted to the SC stated that the case against his client has been dismissed on which grounds his name was placed on the ECL.

There is no reason to keep Anwar’s name on the ECL, the lawyer stated and pleaded with the court to pass orders for striking down his name from the Exit Control List.

The SC after hearing initial arguments in the case, issued notices to the interior ministry and other concerns and adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted former SSP-Malir and other accused in the high-profile Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud murder case.

The court ruled that the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations against the prime accused Rao Anwar and others.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by SSP-Malir, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

