PTI’s Raoof Hasan shifted to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan has been shifted to Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a local court in the federal capital sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan and other suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the anti-state propaganda case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Hasan to District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Bhatti upon completing his physical remand.

Hasan was shifted to Adiala Jail on Tuesday late at night. The Adiala Jail administration has also confirmed the development.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital.

The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.