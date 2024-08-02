Raoof Hasan sent on one-day physical remand in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan’s physical remand by one more day in a terrorism case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra announced the reserved verdict after he heard Raoof’s petition seeking bail in the case.

In another hearing, Supra also rejected party’s coordinator for international media Ahmad Waqas Janjua’s bail plea.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad handed over Raoof Hasan to CTD on a two-day physical remand in the anti-state propaganda case.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital. The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.