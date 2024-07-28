web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Raoof Hasan’s physical remand extended by two days

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan by two more days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the duty judge Murid Abbas announced the reserved verdict and handed over Raoof Hasan to FIA on a two-day physical remand.

The court also sent PTI social media activist Syeda Arooba on judicial remand.

On July 25, a local court in the federal capital approved an extension to PTI leader Raoof Hasan’s physical remand.

Hasan was produced before the court over the completion of his two-day physical remand. During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor sought more physical remand of the PTI leader.

Subsequently, the court approved three-day remand of Raoof Hasan and handed him over to FIA.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital.

The arrests were made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.