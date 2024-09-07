Raoof Hassan likely to be removed as PTI information secretary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan is likely to be removed from the position as the party leaders expressed a lack of confidence in his capabilities, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name is at the top of the list to replace Raoof Hassan as the new information secretary, the sources added. PTI founder Imran Khan also approved the proposal to replace Raoof Hassan.

The change in the information secretary’s position is expected to take place after the appointment of the new secretary general.

It may be noted here that the Omar Ayub’s resignation as the PTI secretary general has been approved amid reshuffle and restructuring decided by the party’s leadership earlier in the day.

Read More: Salman Akram Raja appointed PTI’s new secretary general

Omar Ayub, who is also the Leader of Opposition, in the National Assembly stated that he had asked the party associate Shibli Faraz to deliver his resignation from the party office to the PTI’s founder during his meeting with him.

“I am thankful for the party founder for approval of my resignation,” he said. “I tendered my resignation from the office of secretary general on September 05, which has been approved by the party’s leader,” Ayub further said.

He said, he had earlier also resigned on June 22, which was not approved.

“It was a workload as being the opposition leader, attending cases hearings, work as the secretary general and looking over constitutional matters,” Omar Ayub said.

“I will continue to work as a party worker alongside the founder of the PTI,” he added.