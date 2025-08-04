Naushahro Feroz: Court grants rape and murder accused physical remand

NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: A local court granted three days’ physical remand of two accused to police in rape and murder case of teenaged girl in Mohabbat Dero area in district Naushahro Feroz, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that two accused nominated in the case have been in custody, while another suspect has been on bail.

Police produced two accused, victim Faiza’s close relatives, in the court.

Judicial Magistrate granted further three days’ remand of the accused to police.

The murder and rape case has been registered against the victim’s uncle Lal Dino Channa and cousin Abdul Jabbar Channa.

Police sources earlier said that the DNA tests of the accused will be conducted.

The family members said that the accused, raped the 13-year girl two weeks ago, the matter was taken to the local landlord to decide. The accused later kidnapped the girl, committed her murder and thrown her body outside the home.

The family members informed the police, they had entrusted the landlord to keep the victim girl in his protection, the girl was kidnapped by the culprits near the landlord’s home.

Local influential Azizullah Dahraj confessed to conduct a Jirga over the matter, adding that the girl’s father and brother have been his servants and they had insisted to him to decide the matter.