Residents torture man for allegedly raping woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A man has been tortured by the local residents before being handed over to the police for allegedly raping a woman in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the man has allegedly attacked the woman using a knife, leaving her wounded in the incident before raping her.

In her statement, the woman said that she was drugged before attempting to rape her. She added that the accused has asked her to come to a friend’s residence where she was attacked.

The woman alleged that she had been subjected to rape by the same man earlier.

Police claimed that the arrested man has levelled more allegations against the woman. In his statement, the man said that he was in contact with the woman for a long time and she was continuously blackmailing her for money.

Police told the media that an investigation is underway to ascertain the fact. They said that the woman was present at the resident of the accused man’s relative. The woman was sent for medical examination, police added.