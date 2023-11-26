Rape, murder suspect of minor girl killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD: The rape and murder suspect of a seven-year-old girl got killed in police encounter in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, police were carrying the suspect Munir when his partners attacked and released him from police custody.

In response, the police opened fire on the suspects which resulted in the killing of Munir and his partners managed to flee.

It is important to mention here that the main suspect Munir murdered the seven-year-old girl on October 10, 2023.

In a similar incident last year, police claimed that an undertrial prisoner allegedly involved in raping a minor child has been killed in Sheikhupura encounter after his associates opened fire on cops.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sharaqpur Sharif Town of the Sheikhupura district when they were taking the undertrial suspect to the site of the incident, where he allegedly killed a child after sexually assaulting him.

“While on our way to the crime scene where the suspect raped a minor child, his associates opened fire on police to free him,” they said adding that during an exchange of fire, one of the bullets from the attackers hit him and resulted in his death.

The attackers were able to flee from the spot, the cops narrated.