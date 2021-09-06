Man who attempted to rape female sub-inspector in Muzaffargarh remanded

MUZAFFARGARH: A session court in Muzaffargarh on Monday granted four-day remand against a suspect allegedly involved in abduction, torture and a bid to rape a female sub-inspector, ARY NEWS reported.

The city police station in Muzaffargarh presented the suspect before a magistrate, who approved a police plea for physical remand against the suspect identified as Kashif.

The incident occurred a day before when a woman sub-inspector was abducted by the suspect when she was enroute to her office at Saddar police station.

The accused Kashif intercepted and abducted the female cop at gunpoint and then took her to a garden near Chaman bypass in a car, tortured her, and then attempted to rape her.

She was later able to reach the police station, from where she was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities had arrested the suspect and registered a case against him with IGP Inam Ghani taking notice of the incident and directing the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report into the entire episode.