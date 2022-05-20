Rapper Dave triumphs over Adele, Ed Sheeran at Ivors

Dave was crowned as the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ at the Ivor Novello Awards, while, the Latin music star Shakira was honored with a special award.

Rapper Dave was competing against the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Raye, and the rock band ‘Coldplay’ for the top honor with his chartbuster album ‘We’re Alone in This Together’. The Thursday win is the rapper’s fourth award from Ivors in the last five years.

‘Queen of Latin Music’ Shakira was honored with the ‘Special International Award’ with Apple music at the ceremony for her outstanding contribution of over 140 songs and more than 80 million record sales.

Speaking to the press, the Colombian singer said, “There’s so much talent out there and I’m glad that today there’s so many platforms that new songwriters and new creators are taking advantage of.”

“When I started my career as a songwriter and as a producer and singer, it was harder because I had to knock every door and it was hard to make sure that people knew about your work and get exposure,” she added. “But today, technology has facilitated that in so many ways, and…also it’s more democratic.”

After losing on to ‘Songwriter of the Year’, Ed Sheeran along with Fred again and Johnny McDaid took home the prize of ‘Most Performed Work’ for ‘Bad Habits’.

Other winners at the event included Sam Fender who won his first Ivor Novello Award in the category ‘Best Song Musically and Lyrically’ for his hit track ‘Seventeen Going Under’, while the young starlet Naomi Kimpenu took the trophy of ‘Rising Star’.

Laura Mvula’s critically-acclaimed ‘Pink Noise’ was named the ‘Best Album’ of the year.

Little Simz, Paul Heaton, Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie, and Simon Raymonde joined the winners list as well.

