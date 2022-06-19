Rapper Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on radio show

Canadian rapper Drake played his slain Indian counterpart Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs in his new radio show Table For One as a tribute.

Drake had earlier expressed grief over the singer’s murder by sharing a picture of him with his mother. This time, he played songs 295 and G-shit to honour the deceased musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐄 🔵 (@drakeofficiia)

It is pertinent to mention Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

The deceased was cremated on their ancestral land in his native village Moosa in the Mansa district.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

His fellow singer Mika Singh had cited extortion as a possible cause of his fellow-musician’s murder.

“Four years ago he used to talk about threats from gangsters,” he said as quoted in the report.

He added: “Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time.”

The singer said the slain musician recently came to Mumbai city and told him about roaming the city without security, adding he asked him to shift to Mumbai in the future.

