Rapper J $tash shoots girlfriend dead in front of children, commits suicide

Rapper Justin Joseph, known by his stage name J $tash, shot a woman dead in front of her three children before committing suicide on New Years Day.

A report by the UK-based news agency The Daily Mail reported that police arrived at the home of the deceased in Los Angeles after getting information regarding domestic violence.

The bodies of the singer and his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos – both at the age of 28 – were found inside the house.

The report stated that they were considered a couple a year prior to the incident happened.

Police revealed that they had an argument before the musician took her to the bedroom and locked the door.

Lieutenant Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the three children – aged seven, nine, and 11 – kept knocking on the door, concerned about their mother’s safety.

They called their grandmother who instructed them to call the police. They ran outside the house after one of them called the authorities.

It is uncertain as to the murder-suicide happened before or after they fled the house.

The autopsy will be done after the investigation complete the probe into the events that led to the tragic incident.

