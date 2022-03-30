Thursday, March 31, 2022
Rare Butterfly species saved from extinction by restoring habitat

One of the rarest Butterfly species in the UK has been saved from extinction, after the restoration of its natural habitat, Daily Mail reported. 

The population of the endangered Butterfly species heath fritillary has been increased by 112% in the past decade, results from the annual UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme (UKBMS) show.

This particular species has been found in coppiced woods historically, giving them the nickname ‘woodman follower’.

Good year: Populations of the heath fritillary (Melitaea athalia, pictured) have increased 112 per cent at monitored sites over the past decade

The heath fritillary is identified by its dusky wing colours and flies close to the ground in very few specialised habitats.

The beautiful looking Butterfly is sadly one of the rarest in the world and was near extinction before conservationists saved it by restoring its natural habitat.

The species has been the focus of long-term intensive conservation efforts in Somerset, Essex and Kent and relies on the right woodland management for its habitat.

According to the UKBMS, Butterflies overall had a ‘poor year’ in 2021, but conservation work has been a ‘positive sign’ of recovery for some species.

Bad year: Green-veined white butterfly (Pieris napi). Results from the UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme show that, with a chilly April and one of the coldest, wettest Mays on record, especially in England and Wales, many common and widespread species had a poor year

Butterfly populations fluctuate naturally from year to year as a result of the weather, but long-term declines are being driven by human activity, such as land management and climate change.

Good year: The stunning silver-studded blue (Plebejus argus) butterfly, found mainly in heathland

