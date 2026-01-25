Two suns’ shock residents in Russia

Residents of Russia’s Sakhalin Island were left astonished after witnessing a rare and striking sight in the sky that appeared to show two suns shining at the same time.

Residents captured the unusual phenomenon on camera, and the images quickly drew attention on social media.

According to foreign media reports and weather experts, the phenomenon was not the appearance of two suns but a natural atmospheric event.

Specialists explained that tiny ice crystals formed in the air due to extreme cold reflected sunlight, creating the illusion of the sun appearing in two positions in the sky.

This optical phenomenon is scientifically known as a “sun dog” (parhelion).

Reports said the temperature on Sakhalin Island was recorded at minus 14 degrees Celsius, with forecasts indicating it could fall to as low as minus 23 degrees Celsius.

Experts said such rare visual phenomena are more likely to occur in extremely cold weather conditions.

What Are Sundogs?

Sundog is an atmospheric optical effect. It is a type of ice halo, which occur when light rays enter the side of an ice crystal and leave through another side inclined about 60 degrees to the first.

According to NASA, sundogs are most easily seen when the Sun is low in the sky, with the halos occurring on either side of it at about 22 degrees. The part of a sundog closest to the Sun always forms a layer of red, while greens and blues form beyond that. Sundogs are visible all over the world and at any time of year, regardless of the temperature at the surface.

In 2020, three suns were spotted in China’s Mohe due to the rare phenomenon. Earlier, people woke up to five suns in the sky in northern China’s Inner Mongolia.