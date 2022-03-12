Rashid Godil bids farewell to PTI

KARACHI: Former MNA Rashid Godil on Saturday announced his separation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that, Godil who joined PTI before 2018 general elections, has announced to quit the party.

“PTI-led government has failed to give any relief to people of Karachi,” Godil said in a statement after quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He further revealed that there are three groups operating within the PTI Sindh chapter which is causing damage to the party. The former MNA maintained that he will now shift his focus towards his own business and would not join any political party in future.

It must be mentioned here that Godil was inactive in PTI for the last two years.

He had joined Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) on June 3, 2018. Godil made the announcement after meeting PTI chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in the capital. Party leaders, including Jahangir Tareen and Mahmoodur Rasheed, were also present during the meeting.

