Rashid Khan ends speculation, announces second marriage

KABUL: Afghan cricket team skipper Rashid Khan has tied the knot in a second marriage, as he confirmed the news himself, ARY News reported.

A picture of him, along with a woman, was doing the rounds on social media, leading to speculations regarding the photo.

Now, Rashid Khan has officially announced his second marriage on his Instagram handle, confirming his marriage and uncovering the secret behind the picture.

The famous all-rounder stated that he started a new sojourn (or chapter) of his life on August 2 and has married a girl who is a symbol of love.

The Afghan skipper said that it is unfortunate that he recently took his second wife to a ceremony, and speculations were created about a simple thing.

On the other hand, the all-rounder didn’t disclose the country his new wife belongs to, despite his fans wanting to know her nationality.

However, sources said that his new wife is of Afghan origin and is settled abroad.

Earlier, Rashid Khan equalled Pakistani cricketers Waseem Akram’s and Saqlain Mushtaq’s records in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Rashid Khan has reached a historic milestone in the 2nd one-day of the three-match series against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zaid Stadium.

The Afghan star has taken five wickets for the 6th time against the Bengal Tigers in a low-score game and concluded his name in the bowling list of Waseem Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, taking five wickets for the sixth time in ODI cricket.

Apart from these three, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, and South Africa’s Lance Klusener also have five-wicket hauls six times in the format.

However, Waqar Younis has the record for most 13 five-wicket hauls in ODIs, followed by Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan with 10 wickets.

Moreover, the Australian stars Mitchell Starc and Brett Lee and former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi rank third for taking five wickets nine times.

Furthermore, Afghanistan won a three-match series 2-0 after a crushing defeat to Bangladesh by 81 runs.

The smart 95-run inning from Ibrahim Zadran and the remarkable bowling of Rashid Khan have paved the way for the visitors to a comprehensive triumph over Bengal.

Earlier this year, in a hilarious incident, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan asked for a review after getting bowled by Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara in their crunch Asia Cup game on Thursday.

Rashid Khan, who is known for big hits, scored almost run-a-ball 24, before finally being dismissed. He hit two boundaries and a maximum in his 23-ball knock.

The hilarious incident occurred during 18th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Thusara delivered a sensational slower ball yorker that deceived Rashid completely.

He was well early into the slog sweep that he was attempting, thereby copping a deflection on his bent back thigh, before tricking onto the stumps.