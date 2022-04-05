Rashid Khan “looking forward” to work with Younis Khan

Afghan Spinner Rashid Khan has congratulated and welcomed Pakistani legendary Batsman Younis Khan on becoming the Afghanistan Cricket team’s batting coach and says he is “looking forward” to working with him.

The Afghanistan Leg Spinner Rashid Khan took to Twitter to express his joy over the appointment of the Pakistan legend Younis Khan as Afghanistan’s batting coach.

He replied to Younis Khan’s tweet in which he had announced his appointment.

Younis made the announcement by sharing a photo captioning it “It has been my utmost desire to work with @ACBofficials as a coach & the discussions have been going on since 2011 during my playing days. I now feel it’s the right time & the UAE camp is a perfect opportunity to work with ACB & get to know the upcoming talent more closely.”

Pakhair raghle Younus Bhai looking forward to learn the most for you INSHALLAH 👍 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 4, 2022

Rashid Khan replied to his tweet saying “Pakhair raghle Younus Bhai looking forward to learning the most for you INSHALLAH 👍”.

Earlier, the ACB had appointed former Pakistan pacer Umer Gul as their bowling coach. Meanwhile, former English cricketer Grhama Tharp had been appointed as the Head coach of the Afghanistan Cricket team.

