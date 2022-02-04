Rashid Khan reveals reason behind ‘snake-style’ celebration in PSL 7

Afghanistan’s leg spinner and Lahore Qalandar’s player in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, Rashid Khan adopted a unique snake-style to celebrate his wickets and now he has shared the reason behind the celebration.

During the recent PSL 7 matches, Rashid Khan is seen celebrating his wickets and catches in a unique style waving his hands like a snake.

While speaking to PSL presenter Erin Holland regarding his snake-style celebrations, the right-arm spinner shared that in Pashto language, when a bowler is being praised for his wicket it is said that ‘you take wickets like a snake’.

Rashid Khan explains his celeberation 🐍#HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/DYFVcSYxh0 — Ahmer Najeeb Raja (@ahmersatti90) January 31, 2022



This is a common Pashto saying and is used regularly during our team meetings, he said while giving the reasoning behind his celebration.

Rashid Khan’s sixes have also attracted attention during the PSL 7 after he used helicopter shots and other unique methods to hit the opponent bowlers out of the park.

Still to find name for it 🤔🤔 Any suggestions ?? pic.twitter.com/fkYg2Q0n4G — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 3, 2022

