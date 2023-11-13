This Pakistan side needs two world-class spinners: Rashid Latif

Former wicketkeeper of the Pakistan Cricket Team Rashid Latif revealed how Green Shirts can improve its performances in the ODI format amid the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan had a dismal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign as the side were eliminated from the group stages. The side had won four (the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand) games and lost five (India, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan and England) of them.

India casually dropped nine 𝗪s in the league stage 😅#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/dWfwpwWqLC — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 13, 2023

Rashid Latif, sharing his views about the squad, opened up on the importance of spin bowlers in the side.

The former cricketer said the situation would have been different for Pakistan if the side had “world-class spinners” in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, adding that the pacers gave under-par performances in the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Nawaz (@m_nawazkhan)

Rashid Latif said T20 cricket is being given preference over Test and First-Class Cricket.

The former cricketer, addressing the speculations of him being made the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, said he is not worthy enough to work in that capacity.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of Babar Azam considering to stepping down as captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team to focus on individual performances are making rounds on social media.

