Rashid Latif questions Baber Azam selection in the T-20 team

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has criticized Babar Azam, stating that he is no longer suited for short-format cricket.

Speaking on a private TV channel’s sports show following Pakistan’s defeat against England, Rashif Latif questioned why Babar Azam was recalled to the team after previously being side-lined due to a low strike rate in T20 cricket.

He pointed fingers at the selection process, noting that Babar’s strike rate has shown no improvement despite his return to the squad.

The former wicketkeeper reminded viewers that the team management had previously stated Babar would only return once his T20 scoring rate improved.

“When a player scores 25 runs off 25 balls, he compels his teammates to play high-risk strokes,” Latif remarked, highlighting the pressure Babar’s batting style places on the rest of the lineup.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 remain alive but precarious, as their qualification depends on a combination of match results and net run-rate calculations in Super Eights Group 2.

After two matches, Salman Ali Agha’s men are placed third in the group with one point, having seen their clash against New Zealand washed out before suffering defeat to England.

England, unbeaten with two wins from two, have already sealed a semi-final berth and sit top of the group on four points.

Pakistan’s qualification scenarios are now straightforward but challenging.

First scenario

If New Zealand lose both of their remaining Super Eights fixtures — against England and Sri Lanka — Pakistan will only need to beat Sri Lanka in their final group match to secure a top-two finish and advance to the semi-finals.

Second scenario

Should New Zealand lose one of their remaining games, Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka and then rely on a superior net run rate (NRR) to finish above the Black Caps.

However, if New Zealand win both of their remaining matches, Pakistan will be eliminated regardless of their own result.

Pakistan’s current NRR stands at -0.461, increasing the importance of a comprehensive victory should qualification be decided on margins. Sri Lanka, bottom of the group with no points and an NRR of -2.550, still face both New Zealand and Pakistan and could yet influence the race.

England and Sri Lanka are scheduled to meet in Colombo later today.