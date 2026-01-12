Rashid Latif wants new Pakistan wicket-keeper in World Cup 2026

Former captain Rashid Latif has thrown his support behind young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay, backing him for selection in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 following his promising international debut against Sri Lanka.

Nafay made his first appearance for Pakistan in the rain-affected third and final T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

The right-hander impressed in a high-pressure chase, scoring a brisk 26 off 15 balls as Pakistan pursued a revised target of 161 in a shortened 12-over contest.

Although Pakistan eventually fell 14 runs short, Nafay’s composure and clean striking drew praise from several quarters, including Latif.

Taking to social media platform X after the match, the former wicketkeeper-captain lauded Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha’s late onslaught and strongly endorsed Nafay as a World Cup option behind the stumps.

“Captain played well tonight. Khawaja Nafey Wicket Keeper for WC 26,” Latif wrote.

The match saw Sri Lanka level the three-match series 1-1 after the second T20I was washed out due to rain.