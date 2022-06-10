Rashmika Mandanna does not like the way Ranbir Kapoor calls her

Tollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna said she would take revenge on her Bollywood counterpart, Ranbir Kapoor, for calling her ma’am every time.

The Pushpa film series actor will appear alongside the Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year star in the upcoming film Animal. She opened up about working with him in an interview.

The actor said he was the only one who called her ma’am that she did not like.

“He’s extremely loving,” she said as quoted in the report. “I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other.”

She added: “Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me ‘ma’am’ and I do not like it. I will get him for this one”.

Animal, which will release on August 11 next year, is a gangster movie which looks into relationships between its characters which causes the protagonist to become an animal in nature.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Saurabh Shukla and Sharat Saxena.

The project is co-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He has co-written the film with Saurabh Gupta.

Murad Khetani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Max Rahman, Mahipal Karan Rathore and Pranay Reddy Vanga have co-produced the film.

