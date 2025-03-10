Security demanded for Rashmika Mandanna amid ‘latest’ controversy

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has found herself at the center of controversy after Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda criticized her for identifying as someone from Hyderabad, India instead of Karnataka.

The Indian MLA Ravi Kumar stated that Rashmika Mandanna “should be taught a lesson,” sparking strong reactions.

Kannada activist T A Narayana Gowda also joined the criticism, leading the Codava National Council (CNC) to step in and demand protection for the Bollywood actress.

CNC president N. U. Nachappa has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, urging them to ensure Rashmika’s safety.

According to Nachappa, Rashmika Mandanna is being unfairly “bullied and intimidated” for her personal choices.

He described the MLA’s remarks as “hooliganism” and claimed that the attack on Rashmika Mandanna reflects discrimination against the Indigenous Codava community.

The CNC highlighted Rashmika’s achievements in the Indian film industry, noting her collaborations with Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Nachappa stressed that Rashmika should be free to make her own decisions without political interference. He also pointed out that the criticism against Rashmika Mandanna stems from a bias against her community.

The controversy escalated after MLA Ganiga also took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna, claiming that she ignored Karnataka despite starting her career in the Kannada film industry.

He alleged that Rashmika dismissed Kannada-related matters and skipped a film festival in the state. The MLA questioned whether Rashmika should be reprimanded for her actions.

In response, CNC has condemned these remarks and called on the government to protect Rashmika from further harassment. The organization emphasized that targeting Rashmika Mandanna is an insult to her contributions and an attack on the dignity of the Codava people.

Earlier, amid the long-standing conjecture around her romantic relationship with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna has seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, since the two shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, has now confirmed being in a relationship, however, without naming her partner.

It happened so when Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her happy place in an interview and said, “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.”

“As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner,” she added. “I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life.”

Further asked about the qualities which attract her towards a man, the ‘Animal’ actor replied, “They say eyes are the window to one’s soul. I think I believe in that, and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face.”

“And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are,” she concluded.