Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spark wedding buzz post engagement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have yet to officially confirm the news themselves, reports of their engagement and upcoming wedding are making waves across the internet.

According to multiple sources, the Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story duo exchanged rings last month in a private ceremony held at Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence. The 36-year-old actor’s team has reportedly confirmed that the engagement took place on October 3.

The Geetha Govindam co-stars are said to be planning their wedding for February 2026, with the date and venue already finalised, though details remain under wraps.

Fans recently sparked speculation after noticing Rashmika wearing a ring in a video where she was seen playing with her pet dog. When asked about the engagement rumours during promotions for her new film Thamma, the 29-year-old actress smiled and said, “Everyone is aware of it”, fueling even more excitement among fans.

Rashmika and Vijay have been surrounded by dating rumours for years, since their own screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) won over the audience. The speculation only grew stronger when Vijay lent his voice to the teaser of Rashmika’s recent film The Girlfriend, a move many took as a sign of their closeness.