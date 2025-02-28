South Africa batter hints at retirement after Champions Trophy

Star South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has shared insights into his plans for his career post-Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-handed batter, who has been an integral part of the South Africa white-ball squad since 2019, has said that he is open to the possibility of Champions Trophy 2025 becoming his last ICC tournament.

“It’s definitely a possibility that it’s my last ICC tournament. I’m not saying that with any preconceived ideas that I’ll call time on it, or management will call time on my career. It’s just the reality,” van der Dussen said in a recent interview.

His comment came as South Africa prepare for their last group stage match against England at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Rassie van der Dussen was of the view that the arrival of a new crop of top and middle-order batters might make it challenging for him to retain his spot in the South Africa squad.

“It’s such a great thing that there’s so many young players coming through, guys really playing well. A guy like Tristan Stubbs, he’s sitting on the sidelines. Or Tony de Zorzi. And even if you go into the domestic structure, Matthew Breetzke came in and made that 150,” he said.

“I’m not blind to the possibility that if I don’t perform that someone won’t be there to take my place. I certainly don’t expect any preferential treatment because I think in a healthy environment, guys push each other organically and that pushes everyone to be better,” Rassie van der Dussen added.

Pertinent to note here that Stubbs, de Zorzi and Rickelton are part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad.