Rassie van der Dussen joins Islamabad United for PSL 10

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has joined Islamabad United for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The defending champions confirmed his arrival in a post on X ahead of the resumption of the tournament

“Islamabad United is delighted to welcome South Africa’s star batter Rassie van der Dussen for the remainder of HBL PSL X,” the franchise said in a statement.

It added, “A world-class player with a stellar record across formats, Rassie’s presence adds immense value to the Pakistan Super League.”

Rassie van der Dussen was picked in the Supplementary category by the Islamabad United for the PSL 10, however, he could not join the side due to personal reasons and was replaced by West Indies’ Kyle Mayers.

He is now set to feature for the United in the remaining games of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

It is worth noting here that the South Africa batter has featured in the two editions of the PSL.

His first outing was for Islamabad United in 2023, while he represented Lahore Qalandars in 2024.

Meanwhile, the PSL 10 is scheduled to resume on May 17 after a brief suspension due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

As per the revised schedule, the tournament will resume with the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, former England batter Alex Hales rejoined the United squad for the remainder of the tournament.

In a statement shared by the franchise, Hales said that he was “absolutely thrilled to be back in Pakistan playing in Red. Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push for another title.”