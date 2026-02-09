Rauf Hassan, Ahmed Waqas Janjua indicted in terrorism case

Islamabad: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Rauf Hassan and Ahmed Waqas Janjua over their alleged links with terrorists.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra. Rauf Hassan and Advocate Ayesha Khalid appeared in court, while both accused pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the case.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 23, 2026, and summoned prosecution witnesses for the next session.

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court in Islamabad today issued perpetual arrest warrants for PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Omar Ayub Khan in connection with two Azadi March cases, declaring both proclaimed offenders.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the cases at the District and Sessions Court, Islamabad. Both Gandapur and Ayub failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

The court, noting their continued absence, declared the two PTI leaders proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants against them.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today rejected a petition seeking permission for an immediate meeting with PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard 13 petitions related to Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the bench dismissed the petition for a meeting with Imran Khan, filed by senior PTI leader Latif Khosa. The SC observed that such an order could not be passed without first issuing notice to the government.

Chief Justice Afridi said the petition must overcome objections regarding maintainability before any relief could be granted.

The Supreme Court subsequently issued a notice to the government for Tuesday to respond to the matter.