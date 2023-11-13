MQM-P’s Rauf Siddiqui undergoes angioplasty after heart attack

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Sindh minister Rauf Siddiqui was rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi after he suffered chest pain.

The MQM-P leader was rushed to the hospital from the court, where he appeared for a hearing.

According to the NICVD spokesperson, Rauf Siddiqui suffered cardiac arrest and later underwent angioplasty during which a stent was inserted into his heart.

The former minister was put on a ventilator as his lungs were filled with water after a heart attack.

The former minister is now stable and he will be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a while, the NICVD spokesperson said.

Angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure used to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins.