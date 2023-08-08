Raveena Tandon jets off with daughter in style

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her first-born daughter Rasha Thadani jet off for a vacation in twinning style.

Tandon and her 18-year-old kickstarted their mother-daughter vacation to an unannounced destination on Tuesday morning. The two were clicked by Indian paparazzi at the airport, flaunting their twinning styles in the airport ensembles.

Both of them sported latex pants paired with oversized sweatshirts, comfortable shoes and their designer bags for a casual yet chic look.

Hours later, the ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ actor took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of selfies inside the airplane. “Another time, another adventure,” Tandon wrote with the five-picture gallery. She also added the hashtag ‘off again’ in her post.

Thousands of social users liked the post within hours and dropped lovely compliments for the Bollywood diva and her teenage daughter.

Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in February 2004; the couple are parents to two kids, daughter Rasha, 18, and son Ranbirvardhan, 15. Additionally, Raveena also brought up two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, whom she adopted as a single mother in 1995.

While there is no official announcement regarding whether the star kid is preparing to enter Bollywood anytime soon, she is often spotted accompanying her mother to award functions and film parties.

