Raveena Tandon’s latest video goes viral

Latest video of veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Raveena Tandon posted the viral video on her account. She lip-synched dialogues in the Instagram reel.

The celebrity’s latest video has millions of likes from social media users. They expressed their amusement with their comments.

Raveena Tandon is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she turned heads with elegant pictures of her in a kurta shalwar.

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in “Patthar Ke Phool”. She worked on stellar projects “Dilwale“, “Andaz Apna Apna“, “Main Khiladi Tu Anari“, “Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence” “Ziddi“, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan“, “Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye“, “Aks“, “Akhiyon Se Goli Maare” and others.

Her performance in “Patthar Ke Phool” won her the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. She bagged the Filmfare Award for Special Performance for her work in “Aks“.

Raveena Tandon won the Best Actress Award for her acting “Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence“.

Moreover, the celebrity has worked in the web series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” and “Aranyak“.

