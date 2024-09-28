Laapataa Ladies: Ravi Kishan reveals chewing 160 paans to get into character

Renowned actor Ravi Kishan has revealed that he chewed a staggering 160 paans during the shooting of the film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to get into the character

Kiran Rao’s film, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars due to its widespread acclaim for the characters, songs, and actors’ performances.

Ravi Kishan’s portrayal of a policeman in the film, tasked with finding the ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ has been particularly praised. One highlight is his character, who spends his days chewing paan at the police station.

Ravi Kishan expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s selection for the Oscars and shared a humorous story about his role. To truly get into character, he consumed a total of 160 paans during the filming. In an interview with Rediff.com, he mentioned, “I ate 160 paans during the shooting, thankfully I did not get used to it.”

Read More: Laapataa Ladies’ Oscars 2025 citation goes viral

Kiran Rao wanted my character to keep chewing something; she suggested samosa, but I said why not eat paan? When questioned about his paan consumption, he jokingly confirmed, “Yes, I did eat a lot. It was necessary as this was my first film with a nationwide release.”

Ravi Kishan’s portrayal has garnered widespread acclaim. Reflecting on this, he expressed, “It’s all by the grace of luck and God’s kindness. In my 33-year career, I have never received such extensive praise for any performance. It’s both intimidating and heartwarming, evoking laughter and tears. I particularly enjoyed my introduction scene at the police station, where I am seated, listening to a woman singing Thumri.”. The audience gets excited at that very scene, ‘Gana sunaane par paise kam, wow!’”

In addition to praising the film, Ravi Kishan also lauded its director, Kiran Rao. He described her as a wonderful person who is very clear about what she wants from an actor, yet gives them complete freedom to interpret their character. “My eyes and body language enhance my character,” he added, emphasising the creative liberty he was given.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a testament to the collaborative effort of its team and the vision of Kiran Rao. As it heads to the Oscars, the film continues to capture the hearts of audiences and critics alike.