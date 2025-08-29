Floodwaters enter Farrukhabad colony as Ravi River overflows in Lahore

LAHORE: In Farrukhabad Colony near Shahrada, Lahore, a severe flood situation has occurred, as waters from the Ravi River flood have entered residential areas, dipping homes and streets under 2 to 3 feet of water, ARY News reported.

This rise in floodwaters has caused residents to do a swift evacuation from Farrukhabad and shift their valuables to the rooftops or safer places.

According to ARY reports, the Ravi River flood at Shahdara is flowing at a dangerously high level of 215,000 cusecs, exceeding its normal capacity.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued advisories, indicating that the flood is forming waves, indicating strong water pressure and speed.

Residents of Farrukhabad and locals have started the process of evacuation from Farrukhabad in bulk to get to safer areas, and many are moving to temporary shelters. Flood has also entered adjacent areas, indicating the serious concerns and displacements.

Despite the situation being serious, crowds have gathered near the Ravi Bridge to enjoy, with many busy taking selfies and trying to get closer to the floodwaters. Crowds include children, too, who are not giving ear to the authorities.

Rescue teams and personnel have repeatedly warned the public to keep a distance and adhere to safety advisories. Announcements are being made by the loudspeakers and mosque networks. But people are not cooperating with the authorities.

In response to the Ravi River flood, the government of Punjab, in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and the district administration, has launched a rescue operation. Medical and relief camps have been established to support affected people and the flood-hit region.

The authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation and are asking people to help by staying away from riverbanks. They want everyone to remember that playing in floodwaters is dangerous and can make it harder for rescue teams to do their work.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the urgent need to expand Pakistan’s water storage infrastructure to mitigate the impact of devastating flash floods, warning that such disasters are likely to recur in the coming years due to climate change.