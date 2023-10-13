Ravi Shastri shares insights ahead of IND v PAK World Cup 2023 clash

Pakistan and India will renew their cricketing rivalry in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday and cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri named players that could stand out in the highly-anticipated clash.

Ravi Shastri, who served as India team’s coach from 2017 to 2021, said the contest will be an easy game for India if they tackle the threat of Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

He feels that India captain Rohit Sharma and prolific batter Virat Kohli would play an important role for the host. He added there are vast chances of the side scoring around 300-330 if they bat well and one of them scores a century.

Ravi Shastri said that Pakistan would be looking for wickets from the start and would be eyeing to dismiss the India frontman early.

It is pertinent to mention that it will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the tournament’s history. India have won all seven of their previous matches.

As far as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is concerned, Pakistan and India are unbeaten in the tournament. Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets.

India had defeated Australia by six wickets and Afghanistan by eight wickets.

However, Pakistan have a healthy 73-56 overall advantage since their first one-day international clash back in 1978.