Ravichandran Ashwin praises Himanshu Sangwan

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Himanshu Sangwan for his exceptional delivery that clean-bowled Virat Kohli in the recent Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli, returning to the domestic circuit after 12 years, had a brief stay at the crease, managing only 6 runs off 15 balls before falling to Sangwan’s precision bowling. While some dismissed Sangwan as an ordinary bowler, Ashwin strongly disagreed, hailing the 29-year-old pacer as a proven performer in domestic cricket.

“Himanshu Sangwan delivered a phenomenal ball. He is not an ordinary Ranji Trophy bowler. He is a tested performer, a gold-dust performer. That was an exceptional delivery—there was a gap between pad and bat, and it deserved a wicket,” Ravi Chandran Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

Sangwan impressed with figures of 4/55 in the match, though he didn’t get a chance to bowl again as Railways failed to make Delhi bat a second time. The home side secured a dominant victory by an innings and 19 runs.

With 81 wickets in 24 first-class games at an impressive average of 19.61 and a strike rate of 39.4, Sangwan has already established himself as a reliable bowler. His three five-wicket hauls, including best figures of 6/33, further highlight his effectiveness.

Ravichandran Ashwin also analyzed Kohli’s approach in the match, noting that the star batter appeared to be playing deliveries too quickly and needed to adjust to the game’s pace.

Ravichandran Ashwin also praised Kohli’s fans, acknowledging their unwavering support for the Indian cricket legend.