T20 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin’s video of sniffing his clothes goes viral

A video of Indian spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin sniffing his clothes has left the internet in splits. It happened during T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe when two skippers were out for the toss.

Rohit Sharma after winning the toss was talking to Ian Bishop when fans spotted Ravichandran Ashwin sniffing his clothes in the background. Ashwin smelled both of his jackets and fans could not stop laughing.

The video was viral and fans recalled their hostel days. Check out the reactions:

This is the right way to find your clothes. 😂 #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/vpF2JjO9C9 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) November 8, 2022

That’s the way we sorted clothes in hostel 😂😂. Ashwin says he was checking for perfume 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wzEKDeuaBO — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) November 8, 2022

If in doubt, always trust your smelling instincts😂😂😂 https://t.co/3Qh6A8RFEq — Sushil Devkota (@capsiannum) November 7, 2022

Correct way to identify your cloths 🤣 #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/4d5V8DjV3G — Vinodhini Charles (@IamVinodhinii) November 8, 2022

